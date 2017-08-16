Carencro High student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to school

(The Daily Advertiser) – A Carencro High School student was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly bringing a gun to campus.

According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish School System, another student told school administrators that the accused student was in possession of a firearm, and had posted photos of himself on social media with weapons.

When questioned by the school resource officer and Carencro administrators, the student in question turned over a firearm. He was arrested and taken into custody by Carencro police, the press release says.

No one was harmed in the incident.