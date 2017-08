LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police say they arrested a Lafayette man this morning in connection with a murder that happened back in May.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said Lafayette police and city marshals arrested Emmanuel Hebert, 25, on the charge of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Damarcus Bernard.

Bernard was shot and killed on May 23, 2017, in the 200 block of Duval Street in Lafayette.