LDR: $8.4 million in tax refunds to become unclaimed property if not claimed by September 6th

BATON ROUGE, LA (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Revenue says millions of dollars in state income tax refunds will become unclaimed property if taxpayers don’t claim them soon.

The Department sent letters to over 9,500 taxpayers advising them to clam the refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the State Treasurer’s Office.

A total of $8.6 million in unclaimed refunds were issued on or before June 30th of 2016.

Taxpayers who want to claim a refund before the September 6th deadline must submit the required information to the Department of Revenue.

If that deadline is missed, taxpayers can claim their refunds through the State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property website here.