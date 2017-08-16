Morse police chief arrested for allegedly misusing public funds

The police chief of the village of Morse has been arrested for allegedly misusing public funds, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson issued a statement in a news release Wednesday morning saying:

“Our agency received a complaint regarding the misuse of funds from the Village of Morse. During our investigation, it was revealed that the Chief of Police obtained a purchase order for a departmental purchase. Items Items were purchased that were not intended for the Village and were believed to be for personal use.”

August Guillory, 33 of Morse, was arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish jail on one count of theft and one count of maleficence in office.

His bond has been set at $5,000.

“There is no enjoyment investigating law enforcement personnel, but we have to follow the same laws that all citizens must follow. We must maintain the public’s trust,” Gibson said.