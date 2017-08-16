New owners of Don’s Boat landing celebrate at ribbon cutting

ERATH, La. (KLFY) An icon in Vermilion Parish has a new look and new owners. To celebrate, a ribbon cutting was held recently for Don’s Boat Landing in Erath.

And it’s all apart of the uniqueness of the area considered the Gateway to the Gulf.

One, Two, Three! Cheers!

And with that, the old Don’s Boat Landing sailed into the present welcoming everyone from the youngest patron to those who remember the early days, like the former owners who were there for the re-opening.

New owners, Gary and Shannon Howell say they couldn’t be happier to keep it going.

“It’s a great place for people to come and meet each other- meet and greet in comfortable family friendly place. It means alot to us, it’s an honor.”

And they are making sure to continue in tradition offering something for eveyrone…from great nibbles…best food right here!…to a family atmosphere – even a convenience store with all things needed for a fun day on the water.

But their plans don’t stop there. “We’re going to do some fundraisers, the community is what makes this place.”