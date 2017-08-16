Saints coach: Breaux needs surgery, club changing doctors

In this Aug. 6, 2015, file photo, New Orleans Saints defensive back Delvin Breaux (40) reaches for the ball during the team's NFL football training camp in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. Nearly nine years after breaking his neck in a high school football game, Breaux is expected to finally realize his goal of making his NFL regular season debut on Sunday in Arizona. (AP Photo/Chris Tilley, File)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says cornerback Delvin Breaux needs lower-leg surgery that will sideline him about six weeks and that the initial misdiagnosis of Breaux’s injury has sparked a shake-up in the team’s medical staff.

Payton says Breaux has a fibula fracture that was initially diagnosed as a contusion. Breaux has missed more than a week of practice and Payton says he had been getting frustrated with the pace of Breaux’s recovery, based on the initial diagnosis.

The coach says the Saints will replace two orthopedic surgeons and in the meantime receive help from Chargers physicians during joint practices in California leading up to their game Sunday in Los Angeles.

Breaux has been a starter since joining New Orleans in 2015, but missed most of last season with leg and shoulder injuries.

