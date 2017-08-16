Six charged in UL Lafayette student union electronics theft

Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Six people are facing charges after they allegedly stole nearly $20,000 in equipment from the Student Union at UL Lafayette, according to the UL Lafayette Police.

On August 7, campus police say they responded to a burglary at the UL student union. During the investigation, police say, video surveillance from the incident was used to identify one of the suspects who was a former UL Lafayette student.
After interviewing the suspect in the video, police said, other suspects were identified and the following arrest were made:
Lance Flores, 10 counts of simple burglary and unauthorized entry of a place of business,
Michael Guidry, 6 counts of simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property,
Quoc Nguyen, 10 counts of simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property,

 

Jirayu Sirranthu, illegal possession of stolen things.
Michael Guidry,  simple burglary and unauthorized entry of a place of business.

 

Brooke Douet, charged with simple burglary and unauthorized entry of a place of business
Police said the stolen items totaled approximately $15,000 to $20,000, including several iMac computers, speakers, laptops, cameras and various other items were recovered from the residence of the suspects.

A 60 inch television was also recovered from a local pawn shop, police said.

