Six charged in UL Lafayette student union electronics theft

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Six people are facing charges after they allegedly stole nearly $20,000 in equipment from the Student Union at UL Lafayette, according to the UL Lafayette Police.

On August 7, campus police say they responded to a burglary at the UL student union. During the investigation, police say, video surveillance from the incident was used to identify one of the suspects who was a former UL Lafayette student.

After interviewing the suspect in the video, police said, other suspects were identified and the following arrest were made:

Police said the stolen items totaled approximately $15,000 to $20,000, including several iMac computers, speakers, laptops, cameras and various other items were recovered from the residence of the suspects.

A 60 inch television was also recovered from a local pawn shop, police said.