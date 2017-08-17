Beyond the Jersey: Comeaux O-lineman turns an injury into motivation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Athletes are more than just a jersey.

They’re also more than just an athlete.

Tyler May, an offensive lineman at Comeaux High School, suffered a torn ligament in his wrist.

As football season quickly approaches, instead of using his injury as an excuse, he’s using it as motivation.

“Earlier in the off season, I was power cleaning and I was power cleaning 275 and I tore my TFCC (Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex), ligament in my wrist,” May explains.

“And for 6-8 weeks he couldn’t move his arm like it was cast from the hand to the shoulder,” recalls coach Doug Dotson.

It was then that May decided this wouldn’t hold him back from playing the sport that he loved.

“The first thing that went through my mind is I was terrified because I thought it would hinder my ability to play and be an athlete and be a leader amongst these guys. A couple days after I was just like, look, I’m getting back in the weight room. I’m not stopping, there’s no choice right here it’s obvious,” May says.

Dotson adds this about May: “Very tough kid and very resilient and about as high of a character as a kid as I’ve coached in a long time.”

So what is May’s advice to any athlete that may be going through an injury or a difficult time?

Well, it’s simple.

Don’t give up.

“Never quit. Do not quit. And everybody and anybody on every team and any team can be a leader. Anybody,” May says.

May adds there’s no doubt he’ll be 100% by game 1 against Carencro on August 25th.