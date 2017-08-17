Crowley running back looking to make impact this season after suffering leg injury

By Published:

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – There are a few things you can count on in life death, taxes, and you will get bumps and bruises if you play football.

Most likely you’ll also get injured.

Crowley High running back Keith Wilson broke his leg in his freshman year, derailing his football dreams for that season.

“We were at practice and we ran iso, and the guy fell on my leg, and it broke,” Wilson recalls.

“They had to go and do surgery… and they had to go back in…  It was terrible, and he’s come back from that,” explains Crowley high football coach Jeptha Wall.

Wilson stumbled through his sophomore year, then rebounded his junior year with a solid season.

In his senior season, he’ll be the bell cow for the Crowley Gents, and he’s glad to be back.

“I thank god that I’m back,” Wilson says

“He’s a 4-4 kid… he’s a great kid,” adds Wall.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s