Crowley running back looking to make impact this season after suffering leg injury

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – There are a few things you can count on in life death, taxes, and you will get bumps and bruises if you play football.

Most likely you’ll also get injured.

Crowley High running back Keith Wilson broke his leg in his freshman year, derailing his football dreams for that season.

“We were at practice and we ran iso, and the guy fell on my leg, and it broke,” Wilson recalls.

“They had to go and do surgery… and they had to go back in… It was terrible, and he’s come back from that,” explains Crowley high football coach Jeptha Wall.

Wilson stumbled through his sophomore year, then rebounded his junior year with a solid season.

In his senior season, he’ll be the bell cow for the Crowley Gents, and he’s glad to be back.

“I thank god that I’m back,” Wilson says

“He’s a 4-4 kid… he’s a great kid,” adds Wall.