Drifting with local race car driver Collin Bernard

By Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Drifting is a sport that continues to grow in the United States.

If you have seen “the fast and the furious” movies you got a little feel for what it’s all about.

One young man out of Lafayette, who only has his driving permit, can handle the wheel quite well.

Collin Bernard is currently ranked 8th nationally in the lone star drift pro-am.

“It’s like when you drive in the rain you let your back wheels go and control the car with the front wheels, Bernard explains.

Drifting was started originally in Japan where races took place in the mountains. Cars would tend to drift around curves and it eventually turned into a sport.

It started to catch on in the United States in the early 2000’s.

At the age of 15, Bernard is one of the youngest drifters in the country.

He started out racing go carts then transitioned to drifting. He says the sports is exploding just like his quick turns.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s