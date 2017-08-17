Drifting with local race car driver Collin Bernard

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Drifting is a sport that continues to grow in the United States.

If you have seen “the fast and the furious” movies you got a little feel for what it’s all about.

One young man out of Lafayette, who only has his driving permit, can handle the wheel quite well.

Collin Bernard is currently ranked 8th nationally in the lone star drift pro-am.

“It’s like when you drive in the rain you let your back wheels go and control the car with the front wheels, Bernard explains.

Drifting was started originally in Japan where races took place in the mountains. Cars would tend to drift around curves and it eventually turned into a sport.

It started to catch on in the United States in the early 2000’s.

At the age of 15, Bernard is one of the youngest drifters in the country.

He started out racing go carts then transitioned to drifting. He says the sports is exploding just like his quick turns.