Former teacher arrested for video voyeurism of female students

CALCASIEU PARISH La. (KLFY) – A former teacher was arrested and accused of videoing female students in various locations.

Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sherriff’s office said that in October of 2016, they received a complaint about Vernon Benoit videotaping girls in a mall.

One of the victims told investigators that Benoit also filmed her and her friends at a football game two weeks earlier.

A search of Benoit’s residence in November revealed that Benoit had pictures of juvenile girls on his cell phone, according to Myers.

Benoit was arrested and charged with video voyeurism.

He was later released on the conditions that he can’t contact the victims, can’t video anyone without their consent, can’t make contact with minors unsupervised and must stay away from public and private schools.