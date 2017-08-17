Lafayette man accused of burglarizing vending machines over 9 month period

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Michael Taylor (Photo Credit: Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police say they’ve arrested a man for burglarizing vending machines throughout Lafayette over the past nine months.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said Michael Taylor, 56, of Lafayette, was arrested on Tuesday on 11 counts of simple burglary and 39 counts of criminal damage to coin operated devices.

Taylor is responsible for burglaries at school campuses, recreational centers, and businesses in the city dating back to November 2016, according to Ratcliff.

Taylor is accused of breaking into vending machines at each location.

 

 

 

