Lafayette Parish deputies searching Vermilion River after being alerted by 2 cadaver dogs

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The sheriff of Lafayette Parish says his department’s dive team is searching the Vermilion River in River Ranch this morning after authorities were alerted of something suspicious in the water earlier in the week.

Sheriff Mark Garber said deputies do not if there is a body in the river but law enforcement was notified after two different cadaver dogs alerted to something in the water.

Authorities told KLFY the cadaver dogs were being used by two volunteer groups who were searching the river in hopes of finding the body of missing 18-year-old Jacqueline “Daisy Lynn” Landry.

The search is focused around the Camelia Bridge in River Ranch.

The two search groups were Cajun Coast Search and Rescue and Cajun Special Forces.

Landry was reported missing on May 23. Malik Sheron Davis, 22, was indicted on August 9 on the charge of second-degree murder for her disappearance.

This is a developing news story. KLFY will update this story as more information becomes available.

PHOTOS: Vermilion River Search