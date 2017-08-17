Louisiana lawmaker on lockdown in Barcelona

(WWL/USA Today Network) – A Louisiana lawmaker and his family are on lockdown in their Barcelona hotel located a half-mile from Thursday’s terrorist attack.

Rep. Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles, said he arrived in Spain for a vacation when the attack occurred that killed at least 13 and wounded at least 100.

The lawmaker wasn’t on the scene of the attack, but his hotel is two blocks from the street on which it happened.

Abraham said he believes he and his family are safe in the secured hotel, “but the people here are very afraid,” he said in a phone interview with USA Today Network.

ISIS has taken responsibility for the attack in which suspects drove a van into a crowd of people.

“The night is filled with the sound of helicopters and sirens, but the people are silent with concern,” Abraham said.

The Louisiana lawmaker said management and authorities have said the hotel will remain locked through at least Wednesday night.

“It’s surreal to actually be at the location of a terrorist attack and not watch it on TV,” Abraham said. “I can’t really completely explain the feeling.

“We’re sick about the loss of life and the injured.”

Abraham said fellow lawmakers in the House have reached out to him through texts to make sure he’s OK.

“We’re fine, and I believe and hope the danger has passed,” he said.