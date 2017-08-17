Scott man charged in crash that killed Lafayette woman, shut down portion of I-10 West

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – State Police say a Scott man has been charged in connection with a four-vehicle crash that killed a woman and shut down a portion of I-10 West for several hours last night in Lafayette.

Master Trooper Brooks David identified the crash victim as Sheila Houston, 50, of Lafayette.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. near Louisiana Avenue on I-10 West.

Authorities say the crash occurred when Everardo Estada-Hernandez, 29, of Scott, was driving a 1997 Ford Expedition and failed to stop for traffic that was stopped in the outside lane.

Estada-Hernandez ended up hitting the back of Houston’s 2007 Lexus RX350, according to the police report.

After the initial impact, the Lexus moved forward and hit a 2009 Hyundai Sonata.

Estada-Hernandez’s Expedition continued to travel west, striking the right side of the Sonata and the back of a 2017 Kenworth Tractor Trailer.

David said Estada-Hernandez then left his vehicle and ran from the scene on foot but was later caught by Lafayette police.

Estada-Hernandez sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital before he was arrested.

Houston was wearing a seat belt but was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office.

The drivers of the other two vehicles hit in the crash were wearing seat belts and were not injured.

State Police believe that Estada-Hernandez was impaired during the crash.

Toxicology samples were obtained from both Estada-Hernandez and Houston.

Both samples were submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Troopers did not suspect impairment by the other two drivers.

Both voluntarily submitted to a chemical breath test and were found not to be impaired.

Estada-Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of vehicular homicide, hit and run, careless driving, no driver’s license, and no proof insurance.

This crash remains under investigation.

David issued a statement about the crash saying:

“Unfortunately, this is the second work zone related fatality in two months that has occurred in the Troop I area.”