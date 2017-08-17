Shaping-up Myrtle Grove Cemetery

One of Opelousas’s oldest graveyard begins to receive a fixer-upper, after ongoing complaints from the city. The Myrtle Grove Cemetery is used as a tourist attraction, but community members say it’s time to beautify and restore this graveyard.

Chief Donald Thompson from the Opelousas Police Department took the task of cleaning up the cemetery by bringing in inmates to cut grass. If weather permits, he plans to do this once a week.

“It’s very disheartening to see this grass this tall and the graveyard where our poor souls supposed to be at rest. And I know these poor souls not resting,” Chief Thompson said.

When getting into Opelousas, there was a time when the Myrtle Grove Cemetery could clearly be seen. But what residents say they see now is unrecognizable.

“I’ve passed by myself several times. You know, I don’t like it. I don’t like it. It is a shame. But however, I’m taking it upon myself to get it done,” Chief Thompson added.

Graves that hadn’t been painted in years are being taken over by trees and grass. Estelle Perrault, a 92-year old Opelousas native says the once peaceful place isn’t anymore.

“This is a historic cemetery and this is the history of Opelousas. And a lot of the graves have fallen into disrepair,” she said.

Chief Thompson said inmates worked diligently to clean the cemetery, but weather and landscaping are only part of the problem. The cemetery encounters vandals and evidence of the homeless looking for a place to stay.

“I’m hoping that we can all work together and do something about it. We owe it to the people buried there. We owe it to their families.”

The Opelousas Police Department is working with city officials to help repair the cemetery. They plan to continue working on the landscape, searching for original plot blue prints.

Chief Thompson encourages community engagement to help ensure a respectable safe haven within the city.