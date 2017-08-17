Six arrested in series of burglaries at UL

LAFAYETTE, LA (The Daily Advertiser) – Six suspects were arrested last week in connection with a series of burglaries on campus.

According to a release from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department, UL police officers responded to a burglary at the student union Aug. 7. During the investigation, officers used surveillance video to identify one of the suspects as a former UL student.

The suspect was interviewed, which led to the identification of more suspects in the incident.

Six non-students were arrested in connection to approximately 10 burglaries on campus between July 18 and Aug. 7. Arrested were:

Lance Flores, 20, charged with 10 counts of simple burglary and unauthorized entry of a place of business;

Michael John Comeaux Jr., 20, charged with six counts of simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property;

Quoc Cuong Nguyen, 20, charged with 10 counts of simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property;

Jirayu Sutthiari, 22, charged with illegal possession of stolen things;

Brooke Doucet, 20, charged with simple burglary and unauthorized entry of a place of business; and

Michael Paul Guidry, 20, charged with simple burglary and unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Flores, Comeaux, Nguyen and Suthiari were arrested Aug. 8. Doucet and Guidry were arrested Aug. 9.

The stolen items included several iMac computers, speakers, laptops, cameras and various other items, totaling between $15,000 and $20,000, the release states. Most were recovered from the residence of the suspects, but a 60-inch television was recovered from a local pawn shop.

Bonds at the time of arrest ranged from $15,000 to $82,000.