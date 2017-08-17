Small plane crashes in Louisiana hayfield; no injuries

BURNSIDE, La. (AP) — A single-engine plane has crashed in a Louisiana hay field.

Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies say it happened Thursday morning just north of La. 22 shortly after takeoff.

Ascension Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Bobby Webre tells The Advocate the Beechcraft Bonanza lost power about 9:40 a.m. right after taking off from nearby Louisiana Regional Airport, a general aviation airport.

The pilot made an emergency landing in the field and Webre says the plane had damage to its propeller and engine cowling.

Webre says two people, the pilot, and co-pilot, were on board but there were no injuries, fires or leaks of fuel or other hazardous materials as a result of the crash.

