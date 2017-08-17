Small plane crashes in Louisiana hayfield; no injuries

By Published:
This Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 photo provided by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office shows a single-engine plane that crashed in the Burnside area of southern Ascension Parish shortly after takeoff in Burnside, La. (Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)

BURNSIDE, La. (AP) — A single-engine plane has crashed in a Louisiana hay field.

Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies say it happened Thursday morning just north of La. 22 shortly after takeoff.

Ascension Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Bobby Webre tells The Advocate the Beechcraft Bonanza lost power about 9:40 a.m. right after taking off from nearby Louisiana Regional Airport, a general aviation airport.

 

Webre says two people, the pilot, and co-pilot, were on board but there were no injuries, fires or leaks of fuel or other hazardous materials as a result of the crash.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s