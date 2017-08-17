Vigil for Christon Chaisson held in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Songs of comfort, all in memory of Christon Chaisson, the man shot and killed while helping a woman being beaten early Saturday morning in downtown Lafayette.

A vigil was held tonight at the Rosa Parks Transportation Center near the area where the fatal shooting happened.

Brittany Dugas and Chaisson went to elementary, middle, and high school together. She said this was a tragic loss, especially because he was trying to help someone else when his life was taken.

“Somebody lost their life for helping someone else. Put their life in jeopardy for someone else,” Dugas said.

Lafayette police arrested Tyler Benoit of Kaplan in connection with Chaisson’s death.

Benoit is facing second-degree murder charges.