Breaux Bridge man arrested on drug distribution charges in Jeff Davis Parish

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Authorities say a Breaux Bridge man is facing several drug distribution charges after an undercover operation by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, of the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, said Jacob Glenn Collett, 34, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested yesterday at a local hotel.

Collett was selling narcotics at the hotel and was captured before leaving, according to Ivey.

Investigators seized anabolic steroids, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and heroin.

Collett, who is a convicted felon, was also found in possession of a handgun, authorities say.

He was booked into the parish jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of controlled substance I with intent to distribute, distribution of controlled substance I, 2 counts distribution of controlled substance II, distribution of controlled substance III.

Ivey said Collett’s arrest came after a joint operation by his department and the Calcasieu Combined Anti-drug Task force (CAT Team), Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Louisiana State Police SWAT Team.