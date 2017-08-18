Delcambre Shrimp Festival is this weekend

Friday, August 18

GATE FEE: $10.00 (12 yrs. & under free)

6:30 pm Concessions & Street Fair Open

Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $25 from 6:30 pm – 11:00 pm

7:00 pm Fais-do-do Music by

Jeff Dugan

Kip Sonnier

Sal Melancon & Friends

National Recording Artist:

Daryle Singletary

Saturday, August 19

GATE FEE: $10.00 (12 yrs. & under free)

All Day Fais-do-do begins – Music by Homer Stelly

9:00 am Shrimp Cook-off – Info: nolandry@yahoo.com

10:00 am Fireman Water fights

11:00 am All Concessions open

Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $20 from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $25 from 4:00 pm – 11:00 pm

All Day Fais-do-do continues

Beau Young Band

Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners

Dustin Sonnier & the Wanted

National Recording Artist:

Clay Walker



Sunday, August 20

NO GATE FEE

10:00 am Fisherman’s Mass at the Shrimp

Festival Building followed by the traditional

“Blessing of the Fleet”

11:00 am Concessions & Street Fair Open

Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $20 from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

12:00 pm Fais do-do under Pavillion

T.K. Hulin & Smoke, Willie T. Warren Storm & GG Shin

4:00 pm ALL CONCESSIONS CLOSE

For more information visit http://www.shrimpfestival.net/home22222.html