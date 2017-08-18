Delcambre Shrimp Festival is this weekend

KLFY Newsroom Published:

Delcambre Shrimp Festival Schedule

Friday, August 18
GATE FEE: $10.00 (12 yrs. & under free)
6:30 pm Concessions & Street Fair Open

Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $25 from 6:30 pm – 11:00 pm
7:00 pm Fais-do-do Music by
Jeff Dugan
Kip Sonnier

Sal Melancon & Friends
National Recording Artist:
Daryle Singletary

Saturday, August 19
GATE FEE: $10.00 (12 yrs. & under free)
All Day Fais-do-do begins – Music by Homer Stelly
9:00 am Shrimp Cook-off – Info: nolandry@yahoo.com
10:00 am Fireman Water fights
11:00 am All Concessions open

Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $20 from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $25 from 4:00 pm – 11:00 pm
All Day Fais-do-do continues
Beau Young Band

Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners
Dustin Sonnier & the Wanted
National Recording Artist:
Clay Walker

Sunday, August 20
NO GATE FEE
10:00 am Fisherman’s Mass at the Shrimp
Festival Building followed by the traditional
“Blessing of the Fleet”
11:00 am Concessions & Street Fair Open
Street Fair – Unlimited Rides with Bracelet $20 from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
12:00 pm Fais do-do under Pavillion
T.K. Hulin & Smoke, Willie T. Warren Storm & GG Shin
4:00 pm ALL CONCESSIONS CLOSE

For more information visit http://www.shrimpfestival.net/home22222.html 

