How to make a substitute for solar eclipse glasses

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Solar glasses are becoming more and more limited with their popularity.
A substitute for the glasses is a ‘do it yourself’ project.
Here are the materials you need to make the solar box:
- Empty cereal box
- Aluminium foil
- Paper/poster board
- Scissors
- Tape
To make the box, follow these steps:
- Cut both sides of the top of the box, leaving only the middle area where you would normally open a cereal box with.
- Tape the middle area so it stays sturdy.
- Trace the area around the bottom of the box with a marker.
- Cut the traced area out with scissors.
- Tape the cut-out area on the bottom of the box.
- Place and tape aluminium foil on either side of the cut areas on top of the box.
- Use a nail or pin to put a hole through the aluminium foil.
- Look through the other hole on top of the box to see the eclipse!