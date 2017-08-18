How to make a substitute for solar eclipse glasses

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Solar glasses are becoming more and more limited with their popularity.

A substitute for the glasses is a ‘do it yourself’ project.

Here are the materials you need to make the solar box:

  1. Empty cereal box
  2. Aluminium foil
  3. Paper/poster board
  4. Scissors
  5. Tape

To make the box, follow these steps:

  1. Cut both sides of the top of the box, leaving only the middle area where you would normally open a cereal box with.
  2. Tape the middle area so it stays sturdy.
  3. Trace the area around the bottom of the box with a marker.
  4. Cut the traced area out with scissors.
  5. Tape the cut-out area on the bottom of the box.
  6. Place and tape aluminium foil on either side of the cut areas on top of the box.
  7. Use a nail or pin to put a hole through the aluminium foil.
  8. Look through the other hole on top of the box to see the eclipse!

