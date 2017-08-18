How to make a substitute for solar eclipse glasses

App Users – Tap Here To Watch Part II

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Solar glasses are becoming more and more limited with their popularity.

A substitute for the glasses is a ‘do it yourself’ project.

Here are the materials you need to make the solar box:

Empty cereal box Aluminium foil Paper/poster board Scissors Tape

To make the box, follow these steps:

Cut both sides of the top of the box, leaving only the middle area where you would normally open a cereal box with. Tape the middle area so it stays sturdy. Trace the area around the bottom of the box with a marker. Cut the traced area out with scissors. Tape the cut-out area on the bottom of the box. Place and tape aluminium foil on either side of the cut areas on top of the box. Use a nail or pin to put a hole through the aluminium foil. Look through the other hole on top of the box to see the eclipse!

