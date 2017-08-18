Kenner Police looking for armed robbery suspect; believe may be in the Lafayette area

KENNER, La. (KLFY)-The Kenner Police Department are asking the public’s help in locating an armed robbery suspect who officers believe may be in the Lafayette area.

According to Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser on Tuesday, a male approached a cashier in a store, implied he had a handgun and robbed the cashier.

The man then fled in the vehicle below.

Glaser adds that the officers have received information that the man may have ties to the Lafayette area.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of this robbery suspect is asked to call the Kenner Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (504) 712-2252 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.