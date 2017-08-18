Louisiana police: Boy, 2, killed by car as mother ran behind

ROSELAND, La. (AP) — Louisiana troopers say a two-year-old boy was fatally struck by a minivan while his mother tried to stop him.

State police say in a statement the boy was hit Wednesday night as a large group of choir members was standing in the parking lot of a church in Roseland. The boy was rushed in an ambulance to Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite where he died shortly after arriving.

Kentwood resident Kaleb Dyson was struck by a 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by 57-year-old Shyrlee Ann Hammond from Spencer, New York. His mother, 37-year-old Waynata Dyson, was running behind when he was hit on westbound Louisiana Highway 10.

Hammond’s voluntary breath sample showed no amount of alcohol. Speed also isn’t a suspected factor.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

