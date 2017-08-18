Milton Elementary/Middle School to get 30 new classrooms

An elementary school in Lafayette Parish is getting $16 million in renovations.

The district says it’s a school that has more than 30 temporary classrooms.

In fact, outside of Youngsville and Broussard, the parish is a school that’s seen tremendous growth.

The estimated $16 million project is for Milton Elementary/Middle School.

The parish school system is hoping to have that project completed by December 2018.

“Part of that includes air conditioning in the gymnasium there. So, that’s already in place. That’s one of the first middle schools to be air conditioned,” Lafayette Parish School System’s Chief Administrative Officer Joe Craig said.

Milton is a small school that has grown dramatically over the years and currently has an enrollment of over 1,000 students.

“We’re also renovating the administrative area to accommodate the additional staff. We’re expanding the cafeteria at Milton and then classroom space, restrooms and all of the supporting facilities with that,” Craig said.

So with money that was available to bond, Craig says the school district decided to add a wing at Milton.

“The parish just continues to grow. You know we always hear about Youngsville and Broussard but Milton is the same way over there on the Westside. It’s growing,” Craig said.

Considering the rain holding-up construction projects everywhere in the state, Milton’s renovations are moving along as planned.

“We’re still within our timeline for a little over a year from now,” Craig said.