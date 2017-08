LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police say the northbound lanes of the Evangeline Thruway between Second Street and Third Street will experience intermittent closures and heavy delays for the new few hours.

The closures will allow crews to remove large pieces of heavy-duty piping from the roadway.

The pipes fell from an 18-wheeler on the roadway.

There was no crash and no other vehicles were involved.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.