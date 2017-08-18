Roundabout planned for North University Avenue

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – North University Avenue just north of I-10 can get pretty busy. That’s especially true in the mornings and afternoons when parents are dropping off and picking up their kids from Lafayette Christian Academy. The cars back up on University when they’re making the turn onto Stone Avenue.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization said changes are coming to North University from I-10 to Stone Avenue. Lafayette Consolidated Government District 3 Councilman Pat Lewis said the improvements are needed.

“We’ve been waiting for something for many, many years and it’s finally coming to District 3. I’m excited about it,” Lewis said.

This will be a $3.6 million project. The work won’t begin until 2020. Crews will take Renaud Drive and connect it to Stone Avenue with a roundabout.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization says it should make the road safer.

“They’re going to realign Renaud and Stone Avenue into a roundabout configuration because there’s a lot of crashes at Renaud and there’s a lot of crashes at Stone,” said Ashley Moran, a planner with the MPO.

Councilman Lewis said residents and business owners have been asking for improvements. The road upgrades should also make it easier for drivers to get into businesses.

“The traffic is the problem and we want relief on this end of town,” Lewis said. “They want relief. The residents want relief. The school wants relief. The businesses want relief and I want to see that they get relief.”

North University is also used by many who commute from Carencro to Lafayette and by those who use Moore Park. Once crews break ground, it should take about 18 months to complete.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government has completed feasibility and environmental studies. The goal is to make North University Avenue a four lane road from I-10 to Pont des Mouton Road, but that’s still a long way off.