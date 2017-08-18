Shreveport man convicted of child rape

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been convicted for aggravated rape of a child under the age of 13.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says 55-year-old Edward Keith Johnson faces a mandatory life sentence in prison, without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 11 before state District Judge John Mosely Jr.

Jurors deliberated less than two hours before returning its verdict that Johnson had repeatedly sexually abused the child, a 6-year-old male relative by marriage, numerous times over several months prior to March 2015.