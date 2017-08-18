Trailer carrying insulation catches fire on Johnston Street

Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Fire Department

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Fire officials say a trailer caught fire earlier this evening in the 5700 block of Johnston Street in Lafayette.

Fire department spokesperson Alton Trahan said insulation that the trailer was carrying ignited while the trailer was on the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle pulling the trailer noticed the smoke while on Johnston Street and pulled into the Barnes and Nobles parking lot.

Crews were able to safely extinguish the fire in the parking lot. No injuries were reported.

Trahan said the trailer was carrying insulation that is typically used in construction.

The insulation is placed in a gas-powered hopper and sprayed in an attic.

Trahan said the owner of the trailer had just finished working at a job site and heat from the machine ignited the insulation.

Tthe trailer was the only vehicle burned. The truck pulling the trailer was not damaged by the fire.

Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Fire Department

 

