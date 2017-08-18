Trio accused of swindling Baton Rouge casino; 1 in custody

By Published:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Three men are accused of cheating a Baton Rouge casino out of $56,000 by allegedly manipulating dice in a craps game.

Louisiana State Police tell The Advocate authorities arrested 35-year-old Allan Arana, of Las Vegas, at Louis Armstrong Airport in New Orleans. Warrants are out for 42-year-old Lim Tan and 47-year-old Jaime Iglesias. The men, all of whom are from the Philippines, face a count of theft over $25,000.

Arana, who police say was arrested in Natchez, Mississippi, for a similar incident is being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail. It was unknown if he has an attorney.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s