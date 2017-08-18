Trio accused of swindling Baton Rouge casino; 1 in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Three men are accused of cheating a Baton Rouge casino out of $56,000 by allegedly manipulating dice in a craps game.

Louisiana State Police tell The Advocate authorities arrested 35-year-old Allan Arana, of Las Vegas, at Louis Armstrong Airport in New Orleans. Warrants are out for 42-year-old Lim Tan and 47-year-old Jaime Iglesias. The men, all of whom are from the Philippines, face a count of theft over $25,000.

Police say Arana was seen on tape “sliding dice,” or casting the dice so they slide or roll instead of bounce. Tan and Iglesias made bets to increase payout odds.

Arana, who police say was arrested in Natchez, Mississippi, for a similar incident is being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail. It was unknown if he has an attorney.

