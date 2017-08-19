7-year old Morgan City child found safe after alleged abduction by ‘extended family members’

Through investigative means and with the assistance of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, police say, the child was located safe in Houma, La. Saturday morning just before 5 a.m.

Two people have been arrested in what police are calling a family abduction after the suspects were identified as extended family members of the victim.

They were booked into the Terrebonne Parish Detention Center and are currently awaiting transport to the Morgan City Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time and further details are pending, police said.