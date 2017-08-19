Florida police officer killed in downtown shooting

(CBS) – The Kissimmee Police Department says two of its officers were shot in a downtown area on Friday night. Police Chief Jeff O’Dell says one of those officers has died and the other was gravely injured.

The shootings are said to have occurred as the two officers were responding to a call around 9 p.m. on Friday

An active search continues for possible suspects into Saturday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol advised drivers to avoid the area of U.S. 192 and Orange Blossom Trail, due to a heavy police presence.