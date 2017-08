LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Lafayette Police responded to a crash crash involving a pickup truck and a Commercial flat-bed truck at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Guilbeau Rd.

Police have confirmed that the driver of the pickup died as a result of the crash.

No names have been released. Police would only confirm that the deceased is a white male.

The crash remains under investigation, and police say no citations have been issued.