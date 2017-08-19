Lafayette Boys and Girls Club teaches Youthpreneur skills

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Boys and Girls Club Granberry Unit in Lafayette has a very cool business.

And, that business makes money for club. It also teaches the kids a few things in the process.

News 10 Anchor Jeff Horchak had a chance to learn more about this fun, but profitable business.

Here at the Boys and Girls Club on Washington Street in Lafayette, there is a t-shirt screen printing company. Its alot of fun for the kids but its also a big educational tool.

Harold Alexander, “its all about teaching the kids a business and starting it from the ground up. If its not this business it can be another business like spread sheets or how to control inventory.”

Jeremy Janice, “we really stress attention to detail, that is one of the most important things we try to teach. You want to do it the best that you can, so attention to detail is very important. We run it sort of as a business. we contact clients about printing t-shirts for them.”

If you would like to get some t-shirts printed for your business or event, you can contact the club by email at bgcacadiana.com or call 337-232-6401.

In Lafayette, Jeff Horchak, KLFY News 10.