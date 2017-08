LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafaytte Police are on the scene after an SUV crashed through the front of Samir Oriental Rug Shop on Johnston Street.

Several injuries are being reported, according to police.

KLFY has a crew enroute.

We have reached out to owner, Samir Elhelou, who was in Baton Rouge at the time of the crash.

Elhelou said he is enroute to Lafayette.