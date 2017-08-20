KLFY News 10 personality Gary Arnold announces departure

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Bittersweet news for Acadiana TV watchers: One of Lafayette’s most likable personalities, KLFY TV 10 personality Gary Arnold has announced that he will be departing after 42 years at the station.

Gary Arnold has been on morning television longer than anyone in Acadiana. He serves as the host of two programs: Passe Partout from 4:30 until 7 a.m. and Meet Your Neighbor at noon. Both shows are rated #1 in their respective time periods.

Prior to hosting these two programs, Gary anchored Eyewitness News at Six and 10 p.m. and was the first full-time news anchor on Passe Partout. He also served as an early morning and noon weatherman and became an associate member of the American Meteorological Society.

His other duties have included staff reporter and evening producer.

For many years Gary served as one of the co-hosts of the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon and as spokesperson for the annual Coats for Kids Drive, which gathered thousands of coats for needy children in our area.

He served on the board of directors for Goodwill Industries of Acadiana, which provides training for less fortunate people who are trying turn their lives around. He is also a past board member of The Children’s Museum of Acadiana, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana, and The American Heart Association.

He has also held the post of charter representative for Cub Scout Pack 451 in Scott, Louisiana.

Gary was inducted into the Louisiana Hall of Fame and was awarded the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Distinguished Service Award, which recognized him for more than 25-years of dedicated service in the broadcast industry.

He is a graduate of the former University of Southwestern Louisiana, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and is married with two children.

“I have met so many wonderful people in this business, and for 42 years I walked into a job that I loved and enjoyed. I got to choose to leave and so I’ve also decided that for my first week off with no time restraints Im going to spend some time with my lovely wife Kay. Life always goes forward, rarely backwards and now Im looking forward to what the future holds.”

Gary’s last day on air at KLFY is Friday, August 25, 2017.

We Love You Gary!