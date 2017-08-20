KLFY News 10 personality Gary Arnold announces retirement

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Bittersweet news for Acadiana TV watchers: One of the Lafayette’s most likable personalities, KLFY TV 10 personality Gary Arnould has announced that he will retire after 42 years at the station.

Gary Arnold has been on morning television longer than anyone in Acadiana. He serves as the host of two programs: Passe Partout from 4:30 until 7 a.m. and Meet Your Neighbor at noon. Both shows are rated #1 in their respective time periods.

Prior to hosting these two programs, Gary anchored Eyewitness News at Six and 10 p.m. and was the first full-time news anchor on Passe Partout. He also served as an early morning and noon weatherman and became an associate member of the American Meteorological Society. His other duties have included staff reporter and evening producer.

Each year Gary serves as one of the co-hosts of the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon and spokesperson for the annual Coats for Kids Drive, which gathers thousands of coats for needy children.

He is on the board of directors for Goodwill Industries of Acadiana, which provides training for less fortunate people who are trying turn their lives around. He is also a past board member of The Children’s Museum of Acadiana, The American Heart Association and has held the post of charter representative for Cub Scout Pack 451 in Scott, Louisiana.

Gary was awarded the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Distinguished Service Award, which recognized him for more than 25-years of dedicated service in the broadcast industry.

Gary was recently inducted into the Louisiana Hall of Fame and now serves on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana.

He is a graduate of the former University of Southwestern Louisiana, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and is married with two children.

Gary’s last day on air is Friday, August 25, 2017.