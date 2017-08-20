Opelousas police report traffic stop results in drug arrest

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) – Opelousas Police Chief Donald Thompson reports that the Opelousas Police Department Criminal Patrol Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for several traffic violations on Thursday, August 17.

According to the police report, during the traffic stop the front passenger of the vehicle, later identified as Drequan Garrette, 21 of Opelousas, exited the vehicle and tried to flee from officers. While resisting arrest, officers observed Garrette tossing a zip lock bag.

Chief Thompson reports that officers were able to retrieve the zip lock bag and upon further investigation officers found the bag contained an assortment of illegal narcotics. Officers recovered a firearm that was in Garrette’s possession.

Garrette was charged and booked into the Opelousas City Jail on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Drugs (Marijuana), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Drugs (Ecstasy), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs (Crack Cocaine), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs (Cocaine), possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs (Vyvanse), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drugs (Methamphetamine), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Drugs (Xanax), Drug Paraphernalia Prohibited, Resisting an Officer and Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS.

In a news release, Chief Thompson notes: “With the recent acts of gun violence affecting our communities, the Opelousas Police Department and its Criminal Patrol Unit are extremely pleased to have removed another firearm as well as narcotics from the streets of Opelousas. The Opelousas Police Department pledges to aggressively attack the illegal use and possession of firearms as well as the illegal trafficking of narcotics in our community. I would like to thank the dedicated officers of the Opelousas Police Department for their efforts in keeping our community safe.”