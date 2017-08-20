Zoo of Acadiana wants visitors to document animal solar eclipse behavior

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) The Zoo of Acadiana has announced they will be open for solar eclpise viewing on Monday. Events Director Lea Loftin says patrons have been asking about the solar eclipse– and how the animals will respond.

LoftIn says truth be told they dont know and that there has not been alot of research on the subject.

She says animals operate off their instintcs so it should be fascinating for all the zoo staff to see what happens.

Lea Loftin: “Its gonna be such a short span of time they may not do anything at all, and it may not affect them at all but we invite everyone to come out and enjoy it. Come to the zoo, watch the animals with us and report what you see.”

 

