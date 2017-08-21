Breaux Bridge High school student arrested; accused of bringing a stolen handgun to school

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – a Breaux Bridge High school student was arrested, accused of bringing a stolen weapon to school.

This morning shortly after school began, the school resource officer at Breaux Bridge High School was notified by school administrators that a handgun had been located inside of a classroom.

According to authorities, a 16-year-old boy brought a handgun on campus.

The gun was stolen out of Lafayette.

The teen is charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, 1 illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and carrying a firearm on school property.

He was subsequently placed into the Lafayette juvenile detention center.