Cathedral-Carmel students get to watch the solar eclipse

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – With their safety glasses on and looking up to the sky, students at Cathedral-Carmel in Lafayette got a chance to witness history Monday, as they watched the Great American Total Solar Eclipse.

“It was really cool, I’ve never seen anything like that before,” said Mary Quoyeser, a seventh grader at the school.

This is the first time in our nation’s history that the total solar eclipse is only exclusive to the United States.

“It was really bright. I didn’t know if it was sectioned off that much tp be that bright, it was incredible,” said Quoyeser.

“It’s a once in a lifetime event for everyone, because this only occurs every 400 years. This eclipse is not only a solar eclipse, it’s the Great American Total Solar Eclipse,” said Marguerite Sonnier, a science lab instructor at the school.

The next solar eclipse over the United States will occur in April of 2024, but it will not go from coast to coast like Monday’s eclipse. It will pass through Mexico, then parts of the United States, then Canada.

Sonnier views the eclipse as not only a once in a lifetime event, but as a teaching moment for her students.

“I just made sure for the principal would allow for the students to come out and enjoy this spectacular event, because as i said, it’s once in a lifetime, and it will never happen in their lifetime again, except for the eclipse in 2024. But as far as for it being totally in the United States, first time and probably last time in their life,” she said.

As for seventh grader Mary Quoyeser, she says she’s ready for the eclipse in 2024.

“I think that one will be even cooler because I’ll know what it was like,” she said.