Crowds gather downtown for eclipse viewing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Parc Sans Souci was the site where over 100 people gathered for the historic total solar eclipse.

The event was put on by the Lafayette Science Museum.

Many gathered in order to receive a pair of solar glasses that were given out on a first come, first serve basis.

The museum allowed the public to look at the eclipse through four telescopes.

The Curator of the Planetarium at the Lafayette Science Museum, Dave Hostetter, says the day is special but also like any other when it comes to safety.

“I want to stress, there is nothing more dangerous about today than any other day. Just like going outside, your pets are safe walking around…not a big deal but you never want to look directly at the sun whether there is an eclipse or not. When there is an eclipse, people want to tend to do that and that’s where you get into trouble,” says Hostetter.

Hostetter says that John Quincy Adams, the 6th President of the United States, saw an eclipse during his life and had damaged eyesight from then on.

The next total eclipse that will be visible in Louisiana occurs in 2078.