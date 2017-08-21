Franklin man dies days after bicycle crash in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – State Police say a bicyclist died yesterday after being hit by a truck in rural St. Mary Parish days earlier.

Master Trooper Brooks David identified the bicyclist as David Maxie, 58, of Franklin.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2017, near the intersection of LA 83 at Glenco School Road, about nine miles west of Baldwin, La.

Authorities say Maxie was biking southbound on LA 83 near the centerline of the roadway.

At the same time, Tyler Sultan, 25, of Baldwin, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado truck southbound on LA 83.

David said as Sultan approached the back of Maxie’s bicycle, the front of his truck hit Maxie and the bicycle.

Maxie was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Also, the bicycle did not have the required front white light or red light on the back, according to investigators.

Maxie sustained critical injuries during the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Sultan was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Louisiana State Police investigators were notified on Sunday, August 20, 2017, that Maxie had died at the hospital from his injuries sustained in the crash.

Officials do not know if Maxie was impaired during the crash but David said a toxicology sample was taken from Maxie and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Sultan voluntarily submitted to a chemical breath test and the results indicated he was not impaired.

The crash remains under investigation.

David issued a statement about the crash saying:

 

“Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you.

Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials, and avoiding distractions are key to preventing crashes and avoiding injuries.

Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right of side of the roadway as possible and obey all traffic laws.”

