La. Dept. of Revenue says deadline to claim solar energy tax credit is near

WAFB Published:
(Photo Credit: WAFB)

Information provided by Louisiana Department of Revenue

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) – Louisiana taxpayers have until Thursday, August 31 to claim a tax credit for qualifying residential solar energy systems purchased and installed on or before December 31, 2015.

Taxpayers who purchased qualifying systems, and who did not submit solar tax credit claims previously, must file their claims electronically by submitting an original or amended state income tax return with tax credit code 64f for the year in which the system was purchased and installed. All claims must be submitted with supporting documentation, as required by law.

Taxpayers who submitted claims that were denied due to a cap placed on the tax credit program in 2015 should not re-submit their claims. Those taxpayers were notified by mail in July about the status of their claims.

For more information, including how to file a claim and what supporting documentation is required, visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/SolarCredit.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s