Scott man arrested following altercations with ex-girlfriend, ex-girlfriend’s father

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – A man was arrested after an altercation with his ex-girlfriend and her father

Scott police Chief Chad Leger says that officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Gateau Road on August 16 in reference to a fight.

The victim told officers that her ex-boyfriend Triston Blackmon arrived at her residence and started to argue with her. Blackmon then began to punch holes in the victim’s home.

The victim told officers as she tried to escape, Blackmon pushed her away from the doorway, causing her to fall.

The victim got her phone, which Blackmon took and called her father before Blackmon took her phone again along with her keys.

The victim’s father arrived at the scene and was attacked by Blackmon, according to the victim.

The victim and her father were able to get away and call the police.

Leger says that officers found Blackmon in the 2900 Block of Willow Street.

Blackmon was arrested and charged with simple robbery, simple battery, and criminal damage to property.