Several streets in Ville Platte without water, will be under boil advisory

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Residents living on several streets in Ville Platte will be without water for the next several hours.

Once water is restored, residents living on the affected streets will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

Officials say the cause is a broken water main near West Magnolia Street and South Dossman Street.

The following streets will be without water for the next several hours and will be under a boil advisory when water is restored:

South Calcasieu Street

West Magnolia Street

Young Street

South Dossman