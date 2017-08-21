Several streets in Ville Platte without water, will be under boil advisory

KLFY Newsroom Published:

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Residents living on several streets in Ville Platte will be without water for the next several hours.

Once water is restored, residents living on the affected streets will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

Officials say the cause is a broken water main near West Magnolia Street and South Dossman Street.

The following streets will be without water for the next several hours and will be under a boil advisory when water is restored:

  • South Calcasieu Street
  • West Magnolia Street
  • Young Street
  • South Dossman

 

