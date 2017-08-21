State Police issue Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for missing New Orleans toddler

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory.

A toddler was reported missing from the New Orleans area at 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

Dedrick Dilbert, 22 months old, is described as being about 2 feet tall with short black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 25 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “Born to be Wild” in white letters across the front, blue jeans, a diaper, and Nike tennis shoes.

His last known location is the Garden Oaks apartment complex in New Orleans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the New Orleans Police Department at 504-821-2222 or State Police at 337-962-2605.