Stolen tools raise question about school system employee

A burglary in Breaux Bridge has stirred controversy over borrowed items from St. Martin Parish School System.

On June 3rd, Bryan John a Breaux Bridge resident, called the police to report that someone had broken into his home. According to the police report, a flat screen TV and tools were reported stolen. During the investigation, Bryan John said that the tools belonged to Albert Menard.

Menard works for the St. Martin Parish School System and is the District 7 Parish Councilman.

The case was investigated by the Breaux Bridge police department before it was turned over to the school board for further investigation.

According to Superintendent Lottie Beebe, due to personnel laws, she cannot share the findings of that investigation. The only details she shares is that there was no criminal intent in Menard’s actions.

An article in the Louisiana Constitution does state that any personal use of public funds or equipment is prohibited.

We contacted Albert Menard who declined an interview.