Suspect in high speed chase on I-10 Monday night dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

UPDATE: State Police say the suspect, Jason Mark Hill, 37, of Texas City, Texas, died after the crash from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Traffic backed up for miles on Interstate 10 westbound near mile marker 108 where a high-speed chase ended.

State police say the high-speed chase began in Iberville Parish.

State Police and Iberville Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene surrounding a pick-up truck that had tarp draped over the driver side window.

Details are scarce at the moment, more details to come.