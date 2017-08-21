Two arrested in Scott: 1 for possession, 1 for criminal damage

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Two people were arrested in Scott on Sunday in the same area for different reasons.

According to Police Chief Chad Leger, officers responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 1400 block of St. Mary Street.

There they found Lamont Matson and a female companion; upon identifying Matson, officers learned that he had an out of state warrant.

A third person, Skyla Horaist arrived in the area to pick up Matson and his companion.

Horaist told officers that she had drugs in her vehicle; officers searched the vehicle found a marijuana pipe and a small amount of what is suspected to be crystal methamphetamine.

Horaist was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Schedule II narcotic, according to Leger.

Meanwhile, Matson was in a police unit while officers were researching his out-of-state warrant.

Matson began to kick the door of the unit according to Leger.

Matson was arrested for attempted simple criminal damage to property.